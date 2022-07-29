Jon Stewart Goes Off On Pat Toomey Calling Veterans Bill ‘Budget Gimmick’ On Fox News: ‘That’s Just Not True’

Jon Stewart went off on Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and other lawmakers for delaying a veterans healthcare bill specifically aimed at providing assistance to combat veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their times overseas.

“These men and women have suffered for so many years exposed to these and the government has not fulfilled their promise to them and it has to get done. These men and women live — they call it scan time. They get a scan every three months. If the scan is good, they get a decent three months,” Stewart said on America’s Newsroom.

Anchor Bill Hemmer played the role of middle man for a portion of the exchange, revealing he’d spoken to Toomey that morning and said the senator called the bill a “budget gimmick” filled with $400 billion in spending unrelated to healthcare for veterans.

“That’s just not true,” Stewart said, explaining that nothing has been added to the bill since it originally passed in an 84-14 vote.

“Hunter Biden didn’t sneak in and add in unrelated spending in the middle of the night,” the comedian said.

Stewart criticized Fox News earlier in the week, claiming the network was refusing to have him on to discuss the bill and he snuck in a small dig on Friday, joking, “It is a kosher bill. I’d say halal but I know how that might play on this network.” Shortly after blasting Fox, Stewart’s appearance on America’s Newsroom was announced by the network.

In response to Hemmer saying Toomey predicted the bill would pass “eventually,” Stewart blasted the senator and expressed a sense of urgency for veterans suffering.

“Eventually is not okay. Tell someone with cancer that has been fighting this for years that eventually they will get the help that they’ve earned. That’s not an acceptable answer,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News

