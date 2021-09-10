Kim Jong Swoon: CBS and Fox News Take Heat For Hailing North Korean Dictator’s Hot New Bod

Kim Jong Un slimmer body

CBS News and Fox News are under fire for praising North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un’s hot new bod.

CBS News shared an article, which incorporated reporting from CBS and the Associated Press, on its Twitter page with the headline, “Thinner, more energetic Kim Jong Un steals the spotlight at North Korea parade.”

The outlet got panned by Twitter users for celebrating the post-summer bod of a violent dictator.

In addition to CBS News, Fox News also came under fire after host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested Kim Jong Un is hotter than U.S. president Joe Biden.

“He does look good. I’m sorry, he looks better than our president,” Campos-Duffy said on Fox News Primetime Thursday.

