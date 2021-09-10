Kim Jong Swoon: CBS and Fox News Take Heat For Hailing North Korean Dictator’s Hot New Bod

CBS News and Fox News are under fire for praising North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un’s hot new bod.

CBS News shared an article, which incorporated reporting from CBS and the Associated Press, on its Twitter page with the headline, “Thinner, more energetic Kim Jong Un steals the spotlight at North Korea parade.”

Thinner, more energetic Kim Jong Un steals the spotlight at North Korea parade https://t.co/BXeiWQWvfS — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2021

The outlet got panned by Twitter users for celebrating the post-summer bod of a violent dictator.

Sycophantic flattery for a mass-murdering dictator isn’t a good look for a serious news organization, @CBSNews. https://t.co/RhtYTFk8gL — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) September 10, 2021

You do not, in fact, gotta hand it to Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/eVao7qRxq1 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 10, 2021

Move over, shirtless Putin. @CBSNews has a new hot ruthless dictator it wants you to know about. https://t.co/U01sMEd3Z9 — Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) September 10, 2021

In addition to CBS News, Fox News also came under fire after host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested Kim Jong Un is hotter than U.S. president Joe Biden.

“He does look good. I’m sorry, he looks better than our president,” Campos-Duffy said on Fox News Primetime Thursday.

Imagine what it says about Fox viewers that you think you have to say stuff like this to stay in their good graces. https://t.co/DEF2tEhvvD — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 10, 2021

Imagine if a progressive or a Democrat, imagine if Ilhan Omar!, went on TV to praise a murderous foreign dictator’s “look” over the American president’s. Just imagine. https://t.co/Ptwpxja7uj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2021

Fox News seems to have found their new Putin https://t.co/k87utvFHD8 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 10, 2021

You do not, under any circumstances, gotta call Kim Jong Un hot https://t.co/2OM4VCyPWW — Hannah Groch-Begley (@grouchybagels) September 10, 2021

I wonder if Sean Hannity, et al. would blow a gasket if @IlhanMN or @AOC said about Kim Jong Un, “He does look good. He looks better than our President.” https://t.co/FPpvueGmpz — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 10, 2021

