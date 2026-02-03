Kyle Rittenhouse Calls for Pirro to Be Fired for ‘Entirely WRONG and R*tarded’ Threat to Jail People Bringing Guns to DC

Kyle Rittenhouse, who avoided being convicted for shooting Black Lives Matters protesters with a successful self-defense claim, turned his sights on U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro Tuesday for comments she made threatening to jail anyone who brought a gun to Washington, D.C.

In 2021, Rittenhouse, then 18, was on trial for shooting three men, two of them fatally, during the August 2020 protests in Kenosha, WI over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was charged with five counts (first degree reckless homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, first degree recklessly endangering safety, first degree intentional homicide, and attempted first degree intentional homicide) and was facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. His attorneys argued that he had acted in self-defense, and a jury found him not guilty on all five counts.

After the acquittal, Rittenhouse became somewhat of a media darling on the right, and made multiple appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show while he was still on Fox News and Charlie Kirk’s podcast. He met with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the trial and was warmly feted as a guest of honor at several events held by Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

Rittenhouse also made efforts to launch several of his own ventures, and after deleting his social media accounts last June, he later got back online and is currently affiliated with Texas Gun Rights, a Second Amendment advocacy organization.

As for Pirro, she found herself in hot water with gun rights supporter for comments she made during an interview Monday with her former Fox News colleague Martha MacCallum about a recent decrease in crime in D.C.

In that interview, Pirro bragged about her office “taking guns off the street,” so that “those guns cannot be used in homicides, or assaults with deadly weapons, or in any kind of carjacking, or any kind of robbery.”

“You bring a gun into the district, you mark my words, you’re going to jail,” Pirro added. “I don’t care if you have a license in another district, and I don’t care if you are a law-abiding gun owner somewhere else, you bring a gun into this district, count on going to jail, and hope you get the gun back — and that makes all the difference.”

Her comments drew a swift and loud condemnation from the right, with numerous gun rights advocates and organizations shredding her for what they described as “moronic” and a betrayal of President Donald Trump’s claims to support the Second Amendment.

Pirro attempted to defend her comments in several social media posts, insisting she was “a proud supporter of the Second Amendment,” but was still getting static from the pro-2A crowd.

Rittenhouse joined that chorus of critics Tuesday, writing that “Pirro should be fired” in a tweet that shared a Texas Gun Rights post that said Trump “needs to PURGE every single anti-gun voice from his administration. Every. Single. One.”

Pirro should be fired. There is NO REASON a U.S. Attorney should take such a blatantly unconstitutional stance. https://t.co/c54fLW5GAy — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) February 3, 2026

“There is NO REASON a U.S. Attorney should take such a blatantly unconstitutional stance,” Rittenhouse added.

In full context, everything she said was entirely WRONG and retarded: https://t.co/T7w92CgP4k — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) February 3, 2026

In response to one of his followers who said that that wasn’t what Pirro had said, Rittenhouse retorted, “In full context, everything she said was entirely WRONG and retarded,” along with a video clip of her comments.

Rittenhouse also shared a tweet from the Texas Gun Rights president, Chris McNutt, that lamented what they perceived as anti-gun rights actions by the Trump administration.

Inquiring minds would like to know… — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) February 3, 2026

“Bondi is defending gun control in court,” wrote McNutt. “Pirro is threatening to go after lawful gun owners. Remind me when Kamala Harris became president?”

“Inquiring minds would like to know,” replied Rittenhouse.

