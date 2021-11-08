Marjorie Taylor Greene Finds Common Cause With the Nation of Islam on Vaccines

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) found common cause on Monday with the bigoted organization Nation of Islam in opposition to coronavirus vaccines.

This solidarity, via a long Twitter thread, with the Nation of Islam – which has a record of anti-Semitism, homophobia and other extremism – did not only extend to the issue of the coronavirus vaccine.

Greene has a history of anti-Semitism that includes affiliating with the QAnon movement, sharing an anti-Semitic video in 2018, blaming the California wildfires that year on “Jewish space-laser activity” and the “Rothschilds,” referring to the longtime prominent Jewish financial powerhouse that has been the basis for countless anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Greene has also baselessly compared coronavirus measures to the Holocaust, where 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis.

“I also found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr. Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it. We have common ground there,” tweeted Greene, echoing the debunked notion that Ivermectin can treat Covid-19.

“The Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines,” added Greene.

6. The Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/5KtFfJdtWw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸(@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021

8.“Stop Leading Black People to #COVID19 vaccine slaughter!”

This is problematic for party of identity politics.

Extremely high amounts of deaths are reported on VAERS, but there are no investigations into those deaths.

Just Biden EO’s that fine companies for #NoJabNoJob. pic.twitter.com/wXUGjB2e8F — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021

10. Louis Farrakhan says that forcing the vaccine is a “declaration of war.” That is how strongly the Nation of Islam opposes @JoeBiden’s vaccine mandates that force unvaccinated people to lose their jobs. pic.twitter.com/UAvnlwjxG6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021

—

