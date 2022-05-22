Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Mass Shootings ‘Shouldn’t Be About Race,’ Says ‘White Supremacy Shouldn’t Be the Main Target’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not too concerned about White supremacy in the wake of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, in which the shooter allegedly posted his racist motivations online and targeted a Black neighborhood, arguing in a Saturday interview that “it’s not about race” because not all mass killers are White.

“Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was on the House floor and he was talking about White supremacy,” she told Real America’s Voice. “And he was bringing up the terrible shooting that happened in New York but totally ignoring the shooting that happened in California that I think involved an Asian man who was the shooter, totally ignoring the guy that drove his car, Black man that drove his car through a Christmas parade [in Waukesha, Wisconsin], killing people and was a racist himself, completely ignoring the Black man that did the New York subway shooting.”

“These people are all guilty of these crimes and it’s not about race,” Greene said. “It shouldn’t be about race. But they’re clearly racist as well, so White supremacy shouldn’t be the main target.”

“We should be more concerned about the illegal invasion at the border, the crime happening every single day on our streets, especially in cities like Chicago,” she continued. “We should go after criminals that break the law and not pursue people based on their skin color and how they vote. But that’s what the Democrats want to do.”

Watch above, via Real America's Voice (h/t to Raw Story's David Edwards)

