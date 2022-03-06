Mark Meadows is Registered to Vote at a North Carolina Mobile Home He’s Reportedly Never Even Visited

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is registered to vote at a mobile home in North Carolina he appears to have never even visited, according to a report from the New Yorker.

According to New Yorker writer Charles Bethea, Meadows has never owned the home and “apparently never slept there, either.” The 14-by-62 foot mobile home was once rented out by his wife, Debbie Meadows.

Scoop: Mark Meadows’s voter registration has been linked, since the fall of 2020, to a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina. Meadows has never owned the mobile home. He has apparently never slept there, either. This could constitute voter fraud. (1/4) — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) March 6, 2022

The property’s previous owner recounted to the New Yorker that Debbie Meadows rented the home for two months at some point during the past few years, and that the couple’s children had also visited.

But of Meadows himself, the former owner said, “He did not come. He’s never spent a night in there.”

The owner put the home on the market in 2020, noting that the Meadowses never expressed an interest in purchasing it. It was instead sold to Ken Abele, who told the New Yorker he’s made several home improvements since buying it.

“But when I got it, it was not the kind of place you’d think the chief of staff of the President would be staying,” Abele said.

Bethea wrote that Meadows’ voter registration may constitute fraud, as he would have had to spent at least one night there and planned to remain there indefinitely.

A more minor issue that was pointed out in the article by Gerry Cohen, one of the authors of the state’s voter-challenge statute (in which a voter can challenge another voter’s address but must provide proof themselves), is that Meadows registered on Sept. 19, 2020, but listed his move-in date at Sept. 20.

Cohen told Bethea that this could theoretically invalidate his registration, as you can’t claim to live somewhere you haven’t moved to yet.

Bethea noted on Twitter that “no one has challenged Meadows’s claim,” so the “local board of elections has not considered the matter.”

The local board of elections has not considered the matter because no one has challenged Meadows’s claim that this 14×62-foot mobile home—now owned by a Lowe’s retail manager—is the legal domicile of Donald Trump’s former chief of staff. (2/4) — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) March 6, 2022

