Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had another weird day on Twitter Sunday, drawing an F-bomb rebuke from the creator of a movie he referenced.

“Take the red pill,” tweeted Musk, along with an emoji of a red rose. The phrase is associated with the 1999 movie “The Matrix,” in which Keanu Reeves‘ character Neo learns that the life he thought he had been living was actually a computer simulation.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, offers Neo the chance to experience the real world. “You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.”

“Taking the red pill” has become online slang for being politically awake and aware, usually from a right-leaning perspective. It is commonly used by supporters of President Donald Trump, and has also been adopted by some groups that are openly misogynistic, such as the Reddit forum TheRedPill.

The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump cheered on Musk’s tweet, retweeting it with her own comment, “Taken!”

Lilly Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowski sibling duo who wrote and directed “The Matrix” and its sequels, was not amused to see her film referenced by Musk and Trump.

“Fuck both of you,” tweeted Wachowski, and later added another tweet encouraging people to donate to Brave Space Alliance, an LGBTQ social service organization. Both Wachowskis came out as transgender women within the past decade.

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

Musk also tweeted another Matrix reference later on Sunday, with an image of Fishburne’s Morpheus reacting to the idea of taking the over-the-counter cold medications “DayQuil and NyQuil at the same time.”

When u take DayQuil & NyQuil at same time pic.twitter.com/7AMLLMsBZK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

