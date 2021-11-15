Mediaite is Hiring a Night Writer

Mediaite is looking for an ambitious and energetic writer to cover breaking news in politics, media, entertainment and everything in between. You would be covering all of the latest news from the White House to cable news studios in New York. In the end, you are a media critic. You will be read by all of the most important people in media and politics.​

If you think that you have what it takes to move the news cycle, then we want to talk to you.

Requirements:

– Ability to work nights, handling our coverage of breaking news through prime time and the late night shows

– An in-depth knowledge of the world of news, politics, and media, including online personalities, major cable and broadcast networks, leading columnists, and general thought-leaders

– Ability to find issues bubbling up in the conservative or liberal media world before they have been widely reported​

– A clear understanding of how Twitter, Facebook, user-generated content, and viral videos are shaping the news cycle

– Strong news judgment and an eye for underreported content and ideas. Can you find the nugget of interest that no one else has focused on?

– Ability to write an objective news article at one moment, and transition into writing an opinionated column the next

— Ability to handle writing a high volume of news stories — from breaking news to reported pieces

Location:

– New York or Washington based is preferred but not required

To Apply:

– Send us an email (jobs@mediaite.com) with your resume and cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position. Please include links to articles you’ve written or edited.

