Mediaite is Hiring a Social Media Editor

Mediaite is searching for a Social Media Editor to work on our presence on social platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The ideal candidate will have an expert understanding of how social media works — from building a following to driving engagement — as well as a keen sense of the Mediaite voice.

Responsibilities include:

– Writing daily social media posts for Mediaite content across social platforms.

– Working on strategy to increase and build our social presence.

– Monitoring engagement and analytics reporting.

– Promoting articles, videos and any new initiatives.

– Researching and staying ahead of social media trends, tools, and news.

– Analyzing top competitors.

– Monitor comments, questions, and inquiries across all social media channels.

– Interacting with each site’s audience via social platforms.

Qualifications:

– Social media experience (preferably with a publisher).

– Expertise with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn and more.

– Strong, professional written and verbal communication skills.

– Strategic content creation and excellent writing skills.

– Exceptional time management skills including the ability to handle multiple tasks with changing priorities.

– Ability to spend time on weekends and/or evenings performing social media analysis or marketing efforts, as needed.

– Working knowledge of social media paid advertising campaigns (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc).

– Knowledge of, and appreciation for, our sites.

– Familiarity with social media and analytics software (Hootsuite, Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, etc.)

To apply:

Please send an email with the title Social Media Editor to [email protected] with your cover letter and resume.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]