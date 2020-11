Mediaite is Hiring Virtual Editorial Interns for Spring 2021

Mediaite is now accepting intern applications for the Spring 2020 semester, beginning in January. The ideal candidate is a current college or graduate student looking for hands-on writing and research experience at a news and politics site, gaining crucial experience in the process.

Mediaite is a leading voice at the intersection of politics, media and entertainment.

As an intern, you’ll gain vital experience working for a digital media outlet. Tasks include copy editing, researching, transcribing and the opportunity to write for Mediaite. You will have the chance to contribute to stories for our site that millions of people will see, so English, Journalism, or Political Science degrees are especially encouraged to apply. You’ll be collecting bylines and padding a portfolio of writing samples, learning from our top team of talented writers and editors.

We are accepting candidates who can work from wherever — this internship will be fully virtual. This is a for credit intern position – so talk to your school – and yes, several of our full-time editors over the years began in the intern program!

To Apply: Please attach all of the following documents to your application email to [email protected]:

1) A resume or CV.

2) A cover letter briefly outlining why your experience, knowledge, and personality make you the ideal intern for Mediaite.

3) A writing sample from anything you’ve worked on relating to news, politics, or media. It could be an article for a school paper or a piece you’ve written for a personal blog, as long as it demonstrates your strength as a writer and type of topic you like writing about. Mediaite covers a wide range of topics!

