Mediaite is Seeking Comment Moderators!

Mediaite readers,

We are once again opening up the Mediaite comment section to moderator applications. We have several moderators working already to keep the comment sections clean of harassment, foul language, racism and other unacceptable rhetoric, but they could always use some help.

We’re proud that while other outlets are shutting down their comments sections, Mediaite’s is thriving, with as many as 20,000 comments on our hottest stories. It’s the wild wild west down there, and we appreciate your passion for our coverage. Do you have a public Disqus account and want to join a team of people who work to keep our comment section more orderly? You’ll still allow people to say how furious they are with the site, or even other commenters, but stop them from using racist, sexist, harassing or otherwise profane language when doing so.

We want you to apply. Help us keep our comment section thriving by clicking this link and filling out a quick application.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]