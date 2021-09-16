Calling Trump ‘A Cancer for the Country,’ GOP Rep. Says He Won’t Seek Reelection: ‘Toxic Dynamics Inside Our Own Party’

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) will not seek a third term in Congress, citing “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.” The Republican also called former President Donald Trump “a cancer for the country.”

Gonzalez drew the ire of Trump earlier this year when he voted to impeach Trump for incitement to insurrection after the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump was acquitted by the Senate, but that did little to soften Trump’s anger towards the Republicans who voted against him.

At a rally in Ohio in June, Trump slammed Gonzalez “a grandstanding RINO,” and slammed the representative for voting in favor of “the unhinged, unconstitutional illegal impeachment witch hunt.”

Trump added, “He’s a sellout, he’s a fake Republican and a disgrace to your state. He’s not the candidate that you want representing the Republican Party… Every single Republican needs to vote him out of office.”

Gonzalez told The New York Times he had an “eye-opening” moment this year when he and his family arrived at the airport in Cleveland, only to be greeted by police officers. They were part of additional security measures being taken after his vote to impeach Trump.

“That’s one of those moments where you say, ‘Is this really what I want for my family when they travel, to have my wife and kids escorted through the airport?’” said Gonzalez.

The congressman, who will turn 37 on September 18, has a wife and two young children.

He was poised for a primary with Trump-endorsed Republican Max Miller.

