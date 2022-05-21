NBC Reporter Under Fire For Reporting on Racist Buffalo Shooter’s Toothache

Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News, faced fierce backlash for a series of tweets pointing to a persistent toothache as a major factor in the racist Buffalo mass shooting.

On Friday, Collins published a lengthy Twitter thread about last Saturday’s terrifying racist attack, which killed ten people and wounded another three. The shooting suspect — an 18 year-old white man named Payton Gendron — said in an online manifesto that he was inspired by a racist ideology called “replacement theory,” versions of which Tucker Carlson and a host of other Republican personalities, elected officials, and candidates have publicly espoused.

But Collins’ thread began in different territory, noting that “The Buffalo shooter had a toothache.”

I want to tell a quick story. ⁰The Buffalo shooter had a toothache. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 20, 2022

Over the course of a dozen tweets, Collins wrote about the suspect’s radicalization via white supremacist disinformation and that persistent toothache, which the shooter blamed on “the Jews.”

Collins’ summation:

A new thing recently is to say that “disinformation” doesn’t it exist, that it’s a “liberal” idea, or that it’s masking real problems. But disinformation is an accelerant. It provides facile, wrong, violent solutions to real problems that need solutions in our society. Disinformation exists, and it exists mostly to shift the blame of infrastructural decay and resource limitations from the powerful to the powerless. You can call it “information warfare” or “information operations” if you want, but it is real. People are dead because of it. The Buffalo shooter had a toothache. He blamed Jews because his online community told him they were the root of all evil. He shot up a supermarket for revenge, but also because he wanted healthcare in prison. Disinformation is real. So are the problems that make it seductive.

The thread prompted fierce disagreement from media figures and other verified Twitter users who weren’t convinced of the merits of Collins’ take.

10 Black people were shot dead for no damn reason other than being Black and y’all want to talk about teeth. Not today. Not ever. https://t.co/AqavAwZFxb — Ebony Jade Hilton, MD (@EbonyJHilton_MD) May 21, 2022

It wasn’t the toothache. It was the all white town. The all white schools. The casually racist jokes at the dinner table/school football game/Xbox livechats/4chan msgbds that stopped being jokes at some point. That’s how the fuck we got here. — Your Tiny Journalist Friend. (@thewayoftheid) May 20, 2022

Retweet if you’ve had a toothache and didn’t massacre a bunch of innocent people. https://t.co/uWYZYVVnYd — Rod (@rodimusprime) May 20, 2022

The “mass shooter had a toothache so socialism would’ve saved all them innocent Black people” thread is PEAK Twitter. Sometimes the only thing to say is the obvious thing. But that’s not rewarded with likes and retweets. So you gotta stretch until you find a good angle. — Rod (@rodimusprime) May 21, 2022

I know people are rightfully upset about this hot mess of a thread. I just want to point out the lengths people are going to explain away the decision to murder 10 people. The toothache was an excuse to do what he wanted to do which was massacre unarmed elders. https://t.co/VImyo1CyK9 — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) May 20, 2022

White people will latch onto ANY thing to excuse and justify anti-Black racism and mass murder committed by other white people, because they refuse to admit that racism is driven purely by hate. Creating a thread like this to get people to empathize with that cretin is racist. https://t.co/Xh4IIczP4w — Carolyn Hinds – Petite Possee🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) May 20, 2022

When I was 19, I was hit by a car. It hit my entire left side, including my face. My left jaw was crushed, right side fractured. I lost pieces of 10 teeth and all of 1. I’ve had two jaw surgeries, ~ 7 root canals, one gum graft, and several crowns. This 👇🏽 thread is BULLSHIT: https://t.co/ExwMTvrpHx — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) May 20, 2022

Dude. He shot Black people because he hated Black people. His toothache and lack of healthcare might be factors but he didn’t drive three hours to shoot dentists. He shot people who look like me. Whatever posturing you’re doing to sound clever is insulting. Stop. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) May 20, 2022

You’re trying to tell me ten people died for a toothache & you’re not ashamed of yourself. People with CPRS & TMJ & bone pain & cancer suffering without pain meds. Not murdering people.#BlackChronicPain community would like a word. — Tinu (@Tinu) May 21, 2022

I finally read that “he had a toothache” thread and holy shit I wish I hadn’t. — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 21, 2022

The Buffalo white supremacist mass murderer had a toothache and killed a bunch of people who lived in a food desert and never killed anyone for their hardship. But please, Ben, do tell us more. 🥸🙄 https://t.co/DjNnsxWvZr — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) May 20, 2022

“toothache” is the least consequential word there benjamin made it the headline don’t be like benjamin — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) May 20, 2022

Taking a 2nd stab at this. This isn’t just an unfunny, dipshit take: it normalizes/gives cover to violent anti-Blackness. Black ppl are expected to bear great pain; white ppl do not need to inflict Black pain to deal with their pain. NBC’s peddling “disinformation” right here. https://t.co/ik7sLf61Lt — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) May 21, 2022

A whole thread saying a hate crime happened because of a toothache. Black people suffer in pain without access to the healthcare we need daily and we not going around mass shooting people because of it. The amount of excuses media will give a white supremacist is racist. — Daric C., M.A. (He/Him/Él) (@DaricCott) May 20, 2022

“He had a toothache and couldn’t afford to get it fixed!” This is fucking bullshit. He had like $4500 in tactical gear. I hope his fucking jaw rots off. And fuck you for playing white supremacist pretend. — Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123) May 20, 2022

Racist Buffalo murderer had a toothache and said he couldn’t afford to fix it. He seemed to have thousands to buy murder machines, gas money to drive hours to murder people but didn’t have six bucks for Oil of Clove? America. Full of monsters like this. — Lizz ” Feminist Buzzkill ” Winstead (@lizzwinstead) May 21, 2022

Collins did have his defenders. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called the thread a “Must read” and gun control activist Cameron Kasky — himself a survivor of the Parkland massacre — pushed back on the backlash in a now-deleted tweet. There were others:

This is an amazing thread. @oneunderscore__ is an amazing reporter. It makes me think of “Frank Sinatra has a cold,” by Gay Talese, all those years ago. No direct connection but sad is sad. https://t.co/w6Y69KIcYb — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) May 20, 2022

An important thread about the power and danger of disinformation: https://t.co/T1AYsDnBnu — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) May 20, 2022

This. I’ve probably spent more time than is healthy reading this shit for the last few days. It’s an astonishing archive that hopefully researchers can dissect and put to good use. But my god is it grim. https://t.co/LcA8hSYL79 — Will Carless (@willcarless) May 20, 2022

Good thread. And I agree that disinformation is real, but I think as the thread notes, there are underlying societal issues at play as well. My argument remains that solely blaming disinfo is a cop out from dealing with the underlying issues. But the disinfo is still there too. https://t.co/j60gXlIHYk — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) May 21, 2022

Incredibly important, scary, and informative thread from @oneunderscore__: “Disinformation is an accelerant. It provides facile, wrong, violent solutions to real problems that need solutions in our society.” https://t.co/bGbADdB6w3 — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 21, 2022

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com