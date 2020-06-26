On Friday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump would be signing an executive order “to transform the federal hiring process—and replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring,” and to introduce the initiative, they posted a video of Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.

Today, President @realDonaldTrump will sign an executive order to transform the federal hiring process—and replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring. More from @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/W8xhiyCRBy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2020

As a refresher, Ivanka Trump is 38 years old, with a degree from Wharton, her father’s alma mater, which she attended after two years at Georgetown, and before that, two of the poshest private schools in America.

Other than a brief stint after college with a real estate investment trust and several years modeling, her career has been comprised of the following:

Working for her father’s company, the Trump Organization, which she joined as Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions at the age of 24 (until she had to resign because of federal ethics rules);

Co-hosting the Miss Teen USA Pageant, which was partially owned by her father;

Appearing on her father’s television show, The Apprentice;

Selling “Ivanka Trump” branded clothing, jewelry, handbags, shoes, and other accessories;

Releasing two books, both of which were ghost-written;

Serving as a board member for her father’s namesake philanthropy, the Donald J. Trump Foundation (until the foundation was dissolved after the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against it for “persistently illegal conduct” regarding the management of the foundation’s money);

Working on her father’s presidential campaign; and

Serving as a senior adviser in her father’s White House.

Oh, and let’s not forget her 2010 cameo with husband Jared Kushner on Gossip Girl.

Jared and Ivanka were on Gossip Girl in 2010 and I need everyone on the earth to know it pic.twitter.com/iHmY3F8wSl — Margaret (@mawwgie) April 21, 2017

Ah, yes, the merits of skills-based hiring.

Anyway…Twitter had a predictably riotous time responding to the White House’s announcement, and the use of Ivanka Trump as spokesperson drew special mockery. New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi wrote the pool report for the presser announcing the executive order, and noted that Trump’s white and blue dress was by London-based designer Suzannah, and retails for $2,077.

#NepotismBarbie became a nationally trending topic shortly after the video was posted.

1) We are making the federal hiring process better. 2) Here, to describe the process, is someone who got a federal job because of who her father is.#NepotismBarbie — JRehling (@JRehling) June 26, 2020

The face you make when you have Pilates at 9 and Taking Away Healthcare Coverage at noon #NepotismBarbie pic.twitter.com/6ScYxbov8W — Lindsey (@lahonig_) June 26, 2020

The fact that @IvankaTrump can say this with a straight face 🤣 she deserves a damn Oscar. #NepotismBarbie https://t.co/hpayXk0c1K — Trishelle (@TrishelleC) June 26, 2020

#NepotismBarbie is trending and you don’t even have to click on the hashtag to know who it’s referring to lolll — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) June 26, 2020

Some of the tweets went beyond mockery, and actually fact-checked the announcement itself, such as this tweet from Andrew Feinberg, who tweeted that federal law already prohibited requiring a degree for many federal jobs:

This is bullshit because 5 USC § 3308 already prohibits the government from requiring someone to have a degree for jobs that don’t require specialized education (doctors, lawyers, scientists, etc). https://t.co/BuSKB5jait — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 26, 2020

