NY Times Editor Faces Backlash for Claiming Progressive Congresswomen Are Not From Midwest

By Morgan PhillipsJul 31st, 2019, 1:15 pm

New York Times editor Jonathan Weisman found himself in hot water on Wednesday with a tweet dismissing the idea that several progressive congresswomen are from the midwest.

The tweet — known colloquially on Twitter as “the bad tweet” — has since been deleted. Here’s what it said:

“Saying @RashidaTlaib (D-Detroit) and @IlhanMN (D-Minneapolis) are from the Midwest is like saying Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) is from Texas or @repjohnlewis (D-Atlanta) is from the Deep South. C’mon.”

The tweet was in response to Justice Democrats spokesman Waleed Shahid, who rebutted former Sen. Claire McCaskill’s point that “free stuff from the government does not play well in the Midwest” by saying that Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib are from the Midwest.

All of the Congress members Weisman singled out were people of color, except Rep. Lloyd Doggett. Some took his point as a means of saying people of color aren’t “real America.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the tweet a “Trump talking point” and Omar certainly wasn’t happy.

Weisman deleted the tweet, which quickly drowned in a ratio, and offered an explanation in a subsequent post.

Responses to his claim were brutal:

[Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images]

