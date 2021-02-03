Pillow Fight! David Hogg Taunts Mike Lindell By Teasing Plans to Launch Woke Pillow Company

David Hogg, a gun control activist who survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting, taunted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Twitter, revealing his plans to create a competing pillow company built on progressive values.

Although permanently kicked off Twitter, and therefore unable to see Hogg’s tweets first hand, Lindell will likely catch wind of his upcoming competition, especially considering Hogg been tweeting about it for nearly 20 hours.

Hogg began by using Twitter as a means to hire a consultant to help with the manufacturing process, writing, “Looking to hire a consultant with experience in the US manufacturing industry who can refer me to – and help coordinate – the manufacturing of a high-volume of union & sustainably-made, rectangular neck rests for bedtime sleep.”

Hogg has continued to incessantly tweet about the business venture since posting the initial request, crowdsourcing advice from his followers and explaining the companies core values.

“We plan to do this while creating solid American union jobs,” he tweeted. “So you can sleep at night.”

“Radom [sic] question: what are your main complaints about your current pillow(s)?” Hogg also wrote, adding, “Does your pillow do a good job of if different from a normal pillow?”

“Might have to soon add entrepreneur to my bio,” he later joked in a separate Twitter post.

The activist also revealed that he has already had roughly one thousand requests from people asking how they can pre-order his upcoming pillow, and claimed that many angel investors were already in his DMs.

Although the clear target from the start, Hogg eventually called Lindell out by name, taunting him by posting a clip of his recent train wreck interview with Newsmax.

Mike Lindell is going to have some progressive competition soon 😉 Only this time it will be:

-Union made in America

-Have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes

“Mike Lindell is going to have some progressive competition soon,” Hogg added with the wink-face emoji.

Continuing to hit Lindell, a conservative businessman, where it hurts, Hogg promised his company would create U.S. based jobs, produce better products, and provide better pay for unionized workers.

“I can’t wait to hear Fox News talk about how liberals are trying to start their own Pillow company implying that they’re against the free market,” he added:

