Political World Reacts to Passing of Conservative Satirist and Author P. J. O’Rourke at Age 74

By Jackson RichmanFeb 15th, 2022, 4:53 pm
 
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Political writer, satirist, and humorist P.J. O’Rourke has died at the age of 74, his publicist confirmed on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been reported.

The former editor of National Lampoon, writer for dozens of publications including the now-defunct Weekly Standard, and author of more than 20 books was celebrated in life not just by allies on the right of the spectrum but friends on the left, as well. O’Rourke was a frequent guest and “Real Time Reporter” for Real Time With Bill Maher during the 2008 election, and his work has been quoted and cited across all aspects of politics.

After some initial confusion over whether the news was accurate, it was remembrances and tributes that came from those who admired his prolific and renowned body of work.

O’Rourke is survived by his wife, Tina, and his children, Elizabeth, Olivia and Clifford.

