Political writer, satirist, and humorist P.J. O’Rourke has died at the age of 74, his publicist confirmed on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been reported.

The former editor of National Lampoon, writer for dozens of publications including the now-defunct Weekly Standard, and author of more than 20 books was celebrated in life not just by allies on the right of the spectrum but friends on the left, as well. O’Rourke was a frequent guest and “Real Time Reporter” for Real Time With Bill Maher during the 2008 election, and his work has been quoted and cited across all aspects of politics.

After some initial confusion over whether the news was accurate, it was remembrances and tributes that came from those who admired his prolific and renowned body of work.

I’m afraid it’s true. Our panelist and my dear friend PJ O’Rourke has passed away. More later. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) February 15, 2022

I’m so sad about PJ O’Rourke. He made funny a priority in making his point and I always loved that. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 15, 2022

PJ O’Rourke was one of the nicest writers I ever had the pleasure of meeting and drinking and (very rarely) corresponding with. No reason whatsoever for him to be decent to some junior editor at one of the many outlets he wrote for, and yet. What a loss. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 15, 2022

I have a signed, framed picture of PJ O’Rourke above my desk. A personal hero of mine, who I was fortunate to meet, interview and (hopefully) emulate. RIP to a great American humorist. The world is a bit less funny today than it was yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DvYMeFwTmU — Andrew Heaton 🎩 (@MightyHeaton) February 15, 2022

“Never meet your idols.” Generally speaking, a good cautionary note. It didn’t apply to PJ O’Rourke – a brilliant writer and a warm, generous man. RIP. — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) February 15, 2022

PJ O’Rourke was one of the few fun conservatives in DC when I was young. A brilliant writer. RIP. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 15, 2022

PJ O’Rourke was a treasure. #RIP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 15, 2022

It’s not an exaggeration to say that I write every week aspiring to entertain & inform like PJ O’Rourke. (I don’t succeed much, if at all, but a guy’s gotta have goals.) So damn sad. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 15, 2022

I’m devastated to hear that the brilliant PJ O’Rourke—my colleague for the last year and a half—has just passed away. PJ’s humorous style was unrivaled. It was an honor to have work w/ him. He was truly one of the GREATS. RIP PJ. You will be dearly missed. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) February 15, 2022

2. I know it won't be a recommendation to many of my Twitter followers, but I don't think I would have ended up doing what I have in the last few years if I hadn't read PJ early on in life & been inspired. He showed why big government is not just wrong but in many ways comic. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) February 15, 2022

PJ O’Rourke was a huge inspiration for me. I told him once that I read Parliament of Whores as a teen because my older liberal deadhead sister gave it to me and said she didn’t agree with it but I’d like it. PJ, a reformed hippie, found this pretty amusing. Wonderful guy. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 15, 2022

PJ O’Rourke proved conservatives could be smart and funny. His books lined my parents’ bookshelves. Just a huge loss for American commentary and conservatism.https://t.co/jlWtyxA77O — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 15, 2022

I am here, doing what I am doing, because of Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Menachim Begin, and P.J. O’Rourke. I am devastated. No one lived a better life than P.J. O’Rourke, though. There is solace in that. But his kids were still pretty young and that hurts. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 15, 2022

the journalist’s depth of knowledge in worldwide affairs. And he couldn’t remember who the journalist was but after a while he clicked on it and asked me, since he knew I read a lot, if I had ever heard of P.J. O’Rourke. And I about fell off my chair. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 15, 2022

O’Rourke is survived by his wife, Tina, and his children, Elizabeth, Olivia and Clifford.

