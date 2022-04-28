Red Ryder BB Gun Made Famous in A Christmas Story Freaks Out BBC Journo Who Sees Them for Sale at Florida Walmart
A Florida Walmart’s display of BB guns caused anguish for a visiting BBC reporter, who unwisely invited an avalanche of mockery by tweeting about it.
“You’ll put your eye out, kid!”
That was the zealous warning from every adult — including Santa Claus himself — admonishing young Ralphie Parker against his fervent desire for an “official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle” in the classic 1983 film A Christmas Story.
Ralphie, memorably portrayed by Peter Billingsley, would eventually get his Christmas wish and the Red Ryder BB gun would cement itself in the minds of American children for generations. He did end up cracking his glasses but did not, in fact, put his eye out (I would have marked that “spoiler alert,” but, come on, the movie is over forty years old).
So perhaps the eyesight of young Americans was the true concern of Irish journalist Pádraig Belton when he tweeted that he couldn’t find a plug adapter for his UK laptop at Walmart, but “can buy a rifle and ammunition.” Or maybe he just didn’t read the boxes indicating these were airguns for children 10 years of age and older.
Hi from America. Where Walmart doesn’t have a plug adapter for my UK laptop. But on the other hand, I can buy a rifle and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/5AOl232CZE
— Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) April 26, 2022
To be fair, the Red Ryder airguns, manufactured by a company with the very nonlethal sounding name “Daisy,” are technically rifles, but they shoot 4.5 mm BBs, not bullets. [Obvious disclaimer here that you can in fact put someone’s eye out with even a BB gun so don’t ever point one at another human being.]
Anyway, Twitter users had a good laugh at Belton’s expense.
Careful, Brit, you’ll shoot your eye out. https://t.co/Jzr3Fka1KL
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2022
sir if it is in stock you should check to see if the plug adapter included with this Italian-made item would also work for your European-style laptop pic.twitter.com/yUoBaRrDIa
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 26, 2022
Hi from America. Where Walmart doesn’t have a plug adapter for my laptop. But on the other hand, I can buy a sports car without even proof of license or insurance. pic.twitter.com/Pi9fhD4ZUo
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 28, 2022
The last time British snobs marched into America and tried to control our economy we grabbed real rifles and ammunition and kicked their asses.
American boys that grew up shooting these bb guns went on to save the UK in two world wars.
Remember your adapter next time, Red Coat.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2022
Sir, it gets worse. You can literally walk into Walmart and leave with a M1 Abrams tank. pic.twitter.com/sG25zmRWmc
— Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) April 26, 2022
Be careful they also sell flying surface to air missiles. pic.twitter.com/OflDxsQPLl
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 26, 2022
even twitter is making fun of you https://t.co/HydcFkBLsK pic.twitter.com/u4oVPbEVUW
— 🐦Björb🐦 (@tokubirb) April 28, 2022
Your tweet would be in German if American kids hadn’t learned to shoot rifles. https://t.co/BVusYx80Xg
— Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) April 26, 2022
Perhaps Florida is just not a good environment for Belton. He tweeted later that he had gone running for an hour on Miami Beach without sunscreen and was now “bright red.”
is not at all that Irish guy who went running for an hour on Miami Beach, *may* have neglected sunscreen, and *may* now possibly be bright red.
— Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) April 26, 2022
