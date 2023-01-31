Right-Wing Twitter Mocks MSNBC Clip on Racist ‘Alt-Right’ Memes — Except It’s 5 Years Old. And Fake. Here’s The REAL Clip

By Tommy ChristopherJan 31st, 2023, 5:43 pm
 

Conservatives on Twitter bit down hard on an obviously fake MSNBC clip on “alt-right meme code words” that’s actually five years old — and we tracked down the real clip it was based on.

On Monday, a Twitter user calling himself “Elon’s Musk” tweeted a video along with the caption “MSNBC literally has no idea what they are talking about lmao”.

The video is a camera capture of an MSNBC “Special Report” featuring the onscreen graphic “ALT-RIGHT FROG CULT USES SECRET CODE OF SEXIST, RACIST, & HOMOPHOBIC WORDS.”

“Secret Code Words” identified on screen include “Snowflake” (“Person of Color”), “S.J.W.” (“Stingy Jew”) and others, but the tweet video does not include audio.

The post has racked up 1.3 million video views and a ton of engagement from conservatives and MAGA Twitter accounts with big followings, as massive number of general retweets, replies, and reposts on the right.

The source for the tweet is a YouTube that does include audio — which is obviously fake — and we tracked down a copy of the original video the capture was made from — which was even more obviously fake:

Someone tweeted a copy with audio by reply, to which the original poster responded by claiming it showed how real it was, followed by bragging about the virality of the clip.

We, in a thankless exercise that history will not long remember, tracked down the actual original MSNBC clip that was the basis for this, by sleuthing out the news crawl on the bottom of the screen.

Turns out it’s from a May 12, 2017 episode of MSNBC Live With Hallie Jackson that featured coverage of then-President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey and the aftermath thereof.

Watch the clips above, sort of via MSNBC.

