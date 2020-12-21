Sam Stein is leaving his post as Daily Beast politics editor to run White House coverage for Politico, the journalist announced on Twitter today.

“Some professional news that’s personal,” Stein tweeted Monday. “I’m joining Politico as White House editor, beginning of 2021. I’m thrilled to join the amazing team there cover such ah important historical moment. I’ll have much more to say later abt my current fam at The Daily Beast who I love dearly.”

Stein also wasn’t shy about throwing in a plea for scoops. “To all those out there who are about me. It is absolutely vital that you send me all of your most important scoops and bits of gossip in order for me to impress my new bosses. DMs are open,” he tweeted.

“We’ve found the perfect person to lead our White House coverage as we begin the Biden years,” Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown and Playbook editorial director Blake Hounshell said in an announcement. The announcement described Stein as “the kind of editor you want on your team to puzzle through how to tackle a big story and spot the angles others are missing.”

Stein will start in his new role on January 4, 2021.

The move comes weeks after it was revealed that star Politico reporters Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer, and John Bresnahan were leaving Politico Playbook to launch their own daily newsletter in 2021. At the time, Politico told Axios, which first reported the story, that Politico had “enormous ambition” for Playbook, as well as Huddle, Politico’s newsletter focused on Capitol Hill, and to “look for some exciting news on both fronts this month.”

Earlier in December, Politico announced that Olivia Beavers, a reporter for The Hill, will lead Huddle starting in January.

Prior to joining The Daily Beast in 2017, Stein spent a decade at HuffPost as a White House correspondent and politics editor.

Stein is also an MSNBC contributor.

