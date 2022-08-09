Sarah Huckabee Sanders Blasts FBI Raid, Promptly Gets Reminded She Once Said ‘You’re Losing’ When ‘Attacking FBI Agents’

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the FBI for Monday’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate – yet said “you’re losing” when “attacking FBI agents.”

“If you’re not yet appalled by the total abuse of power from Democrats in Washington, you’re not paying attention,” posted Sanders on Monday night.

However, Twitter users reminded Sanders of her post in 2016, which stated, “When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.” This apparently was in reference to Hillary Clinton, who was that year’s Democratic presidential nominee and lost to Trump. Clinton blamed the FBI for her defeat in which the agency investigated allegations she mishandled classified information when she was Secretary of State. The raid of Mar-a-Lago was reportedly in response to Trump allegedly taking classified information to the estate from the White House when he left office in January 2021.

