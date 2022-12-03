Charlamagne Tha God Torpedoes Biden and Democrats Over Black Vote in Fox News Interview

Charlamagne tha God told Fox News that Joe Biden has not yet earned the Black vote in 2024 and accused Democrats of taking those very voters for granted.

The radio and TV host told Fox News Digital bluntly that Biden hasn’t earned the Black vote for a potential 2024 run, and it’s because the administration hasn’t lived up to its promises.

“Personally, I mean, damn near everything they promised Black people I haven’t seen come to fruition… I still think they could have gone way farther on the marijuana thing. Hey, it’s cool to pardon everybody that’s in prison on a federal level for simple possession,” he said.

Charlamagne criticized politicians on a whole for volunteering “lies.”

“They volunteer these lies. I say this all the time. They volunteered to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this. We’re going to do that.’ And then they get in office and can’t get things done. Well, why volunteer to lie, you know?” The Breakfast Club co-host said.

Charlamagne called a potential rematch between Biden and Donald Trump in 2024 a toss-up that “could go either way.”

“I think that’s more indicative of what Democrats aren’t doing. And for me, I just don’t see the bench that the Democrats have,” he told Fox. “I personally don’t see the person that they could put up in 2024 that could really galvanize and energize people. I mean, the fact that Biden is still their safest bet, ugh. I think that’s sad, too.”

In his interview, Charlamagne also recalled hearing Biden utter his infamous “you ain’t Black” comment, and accused the president of “saying the quiet part out loud,” which may lead to more trouble for Democrats with Black voters.

“Whether he said it in jest or not, I’m sure that’s how a large part of the Democratic Party feels,” he said. “They feel like, ‘Hey, Black men, Black women, they’re our most loyal voting bloc, and they show up for us no matter what.'”

