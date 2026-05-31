Mehdi Hasan Slams Jewish Organizations for Overlooking Young Republicans Going ‘Full Neo-Nazi’

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Progressive journalist Mehdi Hasan claimed major Jewish-American organizations are being hypocritical because they are fixating on liberal politicians like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), while saying absolutely nothing about young Republicans going “full neo-Nazi.”

Hasan made his argument during an appearance on progressive podcaster Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast on Sunday.

“It befuddles me that major Jewish-American organizations spend so much time attacking Mamani and Abdul El-Sayed — people who go out of their way to talk about universal human rights, racial equality,” Hasan said. “Meanwhile, they give a pass to a Republican Party which under the age of 30 is going full neo-Nazi right now.”

“Totally,” Welch agreed. She then pointed to Tesla/SpaceX/X boss Elon Musk and accused him of giving “Sieg Heil” Nazi salutes while at a rally for President Donald Trump in early 2025.

Welch then accused Musk of “constantly” reposting Nazi content on X.

“He’s friends with [Benjamin] Netanyahu, so it’s fine,” Hasan quipped.

Welch continued by calling out the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

“Jonathan Greenblatt — crickets on all of that. But my God, we’re going to have a Zohran Watch,” she said. “It is nuts.”

The pair got onto the topic after Welch said protesters in front of Mamdani’s house claimed to not be bigots, but then would shout for the democratic socialist mayor to go back to Uganda, where he was born.

She was referring to a rally in front of the mayor’s Gracie Mansion last week, where about 1,000 New Yorkers called for Mamdani to be booted from office.

The rally was organized by the civil rights group EndJewHatred; the group’s comms director Jayne Zirkle told amNY that Mamdani supported Hamas and was not doing enough to protect the religious freedoms of New Yorkers.

“Tonight is about taking back New York City from the pro-Hamas mobs and from the targeted religious discrimination that we’ve seen welcomed in under this Mamdani regime, if you will,” Zirkle said.

Mamdani has also been criticized by the ADL for being the first NYC mayor to skip the Israel Day Parade, which is happening on Sunday.

Greenblatt called out the mayor for his absence on X, which he said “matters” a great deal.

Watch above via YouTube.

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