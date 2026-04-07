Trump Call to Astronauts Goes Viral After Awkward, Minute-Long Pause: ‘Quick Comms Check’

A live call between President Donald Trump and NASA’s Artemis II crew went viral after a prolonged, minute-long silence mid-conversation left viewers wondering whether the feed had glitched out or the conversation itself had simply drifted into orbit.

The exchange, broadcast late Monday as the four astronauts orbited more than 248,000 miles from Earth. Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen appeared relaxed and smiling as Trump congratulated them and asked about their experiences in space.

During the exchange, Wiseman described the crew’s view of the moon, including the Orientale crater and a lunar eclipse visible after passing behind the far side.

When asked about losing contact with Earth for 40 minutes, Glover replied, “It was actually quite nice.”

Trump then praised the crew and particularly Hansen, who thanked the president on behalf of his native Canada. The president said he’d had conversations with the country’s iconic hockey player Wayne Gretzky and Prime Minister Mark Carney, noting their pride in the astronaut.

“You have a lot of courage doing what you do, a lot of bravery, and a lot of genius. But they are very, very proud of you,” Trump said.

What followed was the now-viral pause.

After nearly a minute of silence, one of the astronauts requested “a quick comms check,” prompting Trump to cut in: “I am, yes,” drawing laughter from mission control.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where some critics jumped on the moment, suggesting the astronauts may have deliberately left Trump hanging in conversation:

Trump, speaking to Artemis II crew, refuses to mention Canada but repeatedly refers to the country as a “neighbor” pic.twitter.com/0PuR3x8BGR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Shouts to the astronauts for being willing to make this weird. No need to dig him out of this hole https://t.co/Dztec2LKqz — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) April 7, 2026

What a humiliation for Trump 🤦🏻‍♂️ Awkward scenes aboard Artemis II as Trump stops ranting and none of the astronauts said anything to him after that, leading to extended dead air pic.twitter.com/Pjzv8aIg03 — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) April 7, 2026

This framing does, however, appear to be at odds with the temper of the broader call. After the pause, Trump attributed the interruption to technical issues, citing a “nine-second delay” and suggested the connection may have briefly dropped.

“Yeah, I think we might have gotten cut off. It is a long distance … reception has been great,” he said.

The call resumed without further disruption, with Trump reiterating his earlier remarks and inviting the astronauts to visit the White House upon their return, joking he’d be the one asking for their autographs.

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