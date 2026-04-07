‘The Iranian People Want It’: Newsmax Guest Claims Civilians in Iran Want Trump to Bomb Them Into Darkness and ‘Hardship’

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille claimed on Monday that civilians in Iran wanted their power plants and other infrastructure to be blown up by the United States, plunging them into “adversity and hardship.”

“These libs are all worried about war crimes,” said Newsmax host Carl Higbie during a discussion about President Donald Trump’s threats to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran. “It’s like, okay, who’s going to enforce it?”

Sarraille weighed in, “I think we’re gonna see power plants hit, infrastructure hit, and you know what? Quite frankly, I think the Iranian people want it. If you shut off the lights, you shut off the communications of this regime. It actually gives them a bigger chance. Yes, under adversity and hardship, but a better chance of rising up.”

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill – the man who took credit for killing Osama Bin Laden – agreed with Sarraille.

“Cut the power out, they’re gonna rise up. This is how you’re gonna do a soft coup,” he argued. “It started a while back, it’s in motion right now. The only problem, like we were saying earlier, is they’re running out of people with whom to negotiate because they’re all dead.”

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran and bomb the country “back to the Stone Age,” despite warnings that such an action would be considered a war crime.

“You cannot destroy civilian assets in an effort to put harm on the population,” warned retired U.S. Army General and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Wesley Clark, last month. “If it’s simply to put pressure on the government by harming the civilian population, then that’s de jure– that’s a war crime.”

In an Easter Truth Social post on Sunday, the president threatened to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” wrote Trump. “Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

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