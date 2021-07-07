WATCH: Trump Says He Was Banned From Twitter For ‘Most Loving Sentence’ During Rambling Presser

Former President Donald Trump wailed about how he was kicked off of social media because of the so-called “most loving” public statement he issued following the events of January 6th.

Trump held a press conference on Wednesday to announce a class action lawsuit he’s filing against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google Sundar Pichai for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights by banning him from social media.

During his initial remarks, Trump said nothing about the fact that his social media bans happened in the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, an event in which his supporters — fueled by his false claims that the election was “stolen” — violently invaded Congress in an attempt to overturn his defeat. He was questioned on this later on, blasting the “unbelievably unfair” legal penalties that have been brought against the rioters.

As he railed against social media’s efforts to police content on their platforms, Trump went on a tangent where he said “you have to see the sentence they took me off for.”

“It’s the most loving sentence. It’s really amazing. They could have done better, because I’ve had a lot worse,” Trump said to laughter from the crowd. “I couldn’t believe that was the reason. Take a look at it. You know exactly the sentence I’m talking about, it’s become very famous.”

Trump went on by calling the ban against him unfair, “very, very bad for this country, very bad for the world. If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone.”

Since Trump spoke of the “most loving sentence” he said before his ban, let’s take look back on his last postings on Twitter.

As the January 6th insurrection continued to unfold, Trump released a video of himself pushing more of his baseless “fraudulent election” lies, even as he told the rioters “go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

In the following days, Trump issued two more tweets, resulting in this statement:

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.

Shortly after, Twitter moved to permanently ban Trump from their website, announcing that their decision was in direct correlation to his last two tweets.

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.

Watch above, via Fox News.

