Trump Quotes Random C-SPAN Caller Praising Him on Trade Deals in Saturday Tweet Brag

President Donald Trump tweeted a quote praising him on the issue of trade from a C-SPAN caller identified as “Jim” on Saturday.

“Trump did a deal with Japan. A lot of our product goes to Japan, and we are booming in North Dakota,” reads the quote, which Trump attributes to “Jim on C Span, Washington Journal” in his tweet. He adds, “Our Trade Deals will be having a big impact on our Country as they kick in!”

“Trump did a deal with Japan. A lot of our product goes to Japan, and we are booming in North Dakota.” Jim on C Span, Washington Journal. Our Trade Deals will be having a big impact on our Country as they kick in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

Here is the clip of that call from C-SPAN featuring Jim, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, which Jim refers to as “Stalingrad” during the call. He identifies himself as a mill worker and says they are still on normal work hours so far. They spend most of the call discussing coronavirus, but he did bring up the trade deals in the context of farmers and truck drivers.

Jim said he wanted to point out as a “side-note” that “way back when Trump was at one of those world meetings, he said he was going to deal with Japan, a Japanese trade deal.”

“It has been said sometimes with some of your callers that he hasn’t done much for the farmers and stuff, but I talk to truck drivers and farmers,” he said. “A lot our product goes to Japan, and we are booming because of what Trump has done. We are adding men.”

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]