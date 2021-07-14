‘Twas Only Fleeting: Twitter Ends ‘Fleets’ Feature After Launching Just Last Year

Twitter is ending its “Fleets” feature less than a year after it was first announced.

If you’re not familiar with what Fleets were, well, then, there’s no point in knowing now, but they were designed for users to share “momentary thoughts” that would only be up for 24 hours, similar to features on other social platforms like Instagram Stories.

At the time Twitter explained in its announcement, “Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we’re excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you.”

Twitter is now ending the feature on August 3rd.

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

Ilya Brown, Twitter vice president of product, said in Wednesday’s announcement, “We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

One thing they noticed was that apparently Fleets have been “mostly used by people who are already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others.”

Will you miss Fleets? Will you not care? Or did you have no idea Fleets were a thing until you read this post?

RIP fleets (2020-2021) now what am i gonna accidentally click on when trying to look at someone’s profile picture in detail — amy b (@arb) July 14, 2021

I mean they said the whole time that Fleets were ephemeral https://t.co/Q06ECJQcoM — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) July 14, 2021

Thank you @Twitter. This feature was bad and should disappear. https://t.co/KFi04GWuwG — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 14, 2021

Very meta to fleet the fleets. https://t.co/2mU6tdLqfF — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 14, 2021

A Fleeting existence https://t.co/OpIO5mVAze — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) July 14, 2021

Just goes to show, time is fleeting. https://t.co/ADoaNOehUO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2021

