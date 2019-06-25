comScore

Twitter Mocks Falwell Jr.’s Bizarre Outrage Over Compassion for Kids at Border Facilities: ‘Did Jesus Ever Meet a Payroll?’

By Reed RichardsonJun 25th, 2019, 7:41 pm

Jerry Falwell Jr. at Liberty University

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. ignited a Twitter-ratio firestorm for his bizarre, ad hominem attack on noted theologian and religious ethics advocate Dr. Russell Moore, after the latter invoked religious compassion for immigrants suffering under abhorrent conditions at border detention facilities.

The splenetic, tangential response from Falwell, who is currently embroiled in a real estate scandal involving a Miami pool boy, for some reason challenged Moore’s business bona fides and, ironically, mocked him for not having “built an organization of any type from scratch.” Falwell notably inherited his role as president of Liberty University upon the death of his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., who founded the school in 1971.

The Twitter clawbacks to Falwell’s surreal outburst were as bipartisan as they were merciless in pointing out his hypocrisy.

