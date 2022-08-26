Twitter Moves to Launch More Permanent Podcast Space on Platform

Twitter announced Thursday that the platform would be launching a permanent space for podcasting.

The podcasts will live on the Spaces tab of user’s Twitter feeds. A place originally designed for audio chat rooms will now be primarily used for longform discussions and popular shows.

The tab will be divided into easy to navigate categories where users can choose from topics like sports, technology, news, and music.

Twitter will also suggest podcasts found on Apple and Spotify, to users as well. If, for example, you retweet a post from Vox, they will suggest podcasts created under the Vox banner.

Our internal research indicates that 45% of people who use Twitter in the US also listen to podcasts monthly, so we’ll automatically suggest compelling podcasts to help people easily find and listen to the topics they want to hear more about. For example, if someone regularly interacts with Vox content on Twitter, they’ll probably see a Vox podcast in a Spaces hub.

Users will also be able to “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” podcasts they like in order to create more accurate suggestions.

