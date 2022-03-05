Twitter Users Relentlessly Mock Mike Lindell After He Announced Lawsuit Against ‘All Machines’: ‘Hope Everyone’s Microwaves Are Lawyering Up’
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced on Saturday that he is filing a class action lawsuit against “all machines.”
Lindell clearly meant a lawsuit against all voting machines, given his past claims of election fraud created by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. (Lindell currently faces defamation suits from both Dominion and Smartmatic).
“It’s a class action lawsuit against all machines and that they’re defective devices,” Lindell said at an Arizona gubernatorial campaign rally. “I have lawyers who worked on this for five months.”
“We’re getting county commissioners, county clerks, they’re all the plaintiffs,” he continued. “And we’ve already got about 300 onboard. And we’re going to rid of these machines once and for all for any election in history.”
The MyPillow CEO separately told Right Side Broadcasting Network that the lawsuit “is ready to launch” and will be coming out “hopefully next week.”
Although Lindell was referencing voting machines, users on Twitter went to town with his “all machines” comment.
