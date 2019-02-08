comScore

VA Democrats, 2020 Candidates Start Calling on Fairfax to Resign After Second Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘Deeply Troubling’

by | Feb 8th, 2019, 6:40 pm

The calls from Democrats for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign are growing after a second woman spoke out accusing him of sexual assault.

Fairfax denied the allegation, said he’s being targeted by a “smear campaign,” and said he will not resign.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was the first to say Fairfax should resign:

A number of Virginia Democrats are saying he should go:

Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have said the same too:

Senator Mazie Hirono joined the calls on Twitter as well:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop