VA Democrats, 2020 Candidates Start Calling on Fairfax to Resign After Second Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘Deeply Troubling’

The calls from Democrats for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign are growing after a second woman spoke out accusing him of sexual assault.

Fairfax denied the allegation, said he’s being targeted by a “smear campaign,” and said he will not resign.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was the first to say Fairfax should resign:

The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible. It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 8, 2019

A number of Virginia Democrats are saying he should go:

Virginia Dem Reps. Don Beyer, Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria, Jennifer Wexton & Gerry Connolly: “For these reasons we believe that Justin Fairfax cannot continue to serve at Lt. Gov. Of Virginia, and should step aside.” pic.twitter.com/vxVVqzVrHc — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 8, 2019

Given recent developments, I believe that it is best for the Commonwealth of Virginia if Justin Fairfax dealt with these accusations as a private citizen. He can no longer serve us as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. — Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) February 8, 2019

Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have said the same too:

The multiple detailed allegations against the Lt. Gov. of Virginia are deeply troubling. They are serious, credible, and corroborated by others. It is no longer appropriate for him to serve. He should resign. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 8, 2019

My statement below on Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax: pic.twitter.com/chu4oSdnbh — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 8, 2019

These credible and troubling allegations from Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson make it clear that Lt. Gov Fairfax should resign. My heart goes out to these brave women and their families. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2019

Last Friday I called on Gov. Northam to resign immediately. Two days ago I stated that I believe the claim regarding Lt. Governor Fairfax. Tonight, I call on both of them to step aside and allow the great state of Virginia to heal and move forward. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 9, 2019

Senator Mazie Hirono joined the calls on Twitter as well:

With this second serious and credible allegation of sexual assault, Justin Fairfax should resign. This is not a partisan issue. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) February 8, 2019

