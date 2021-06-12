comScore Kamala Harris First Sitting VP to March in Pride Parade
'We have so much more to do'

WATCH: Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting VP to March in Pride Parade

By Sarah RumpfJun 12th, 2021, 7:43 pm
 
kamala harris and doug emhoff at capital pride parade

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, became the first sitting vice president to participate in a Pride event on Saturday, joining marchers in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C.

The couple both wore blazers over T-shirts emblazoned with supportive slogans: Harris’ said “LOVE IS LOVE,” and Emhoff’s had “Love first.” in a rainbow of hues.

Harris posted a few photos from the day on her Twitter account. Area reporters and members of Harris’ staff shared additional photos and videos.

“We have so much more to do,” Harris said at one point when she addressed the crowd, “but we celebrate all of the accomplishments,” citing marriage equality.

Harris also posted a tribute to the 49 people who were killed at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fl., noting the fifth anniversary of the shooting.

