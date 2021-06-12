WATCH: Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting VP to March in Pride Parade

Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, became the first sitting vice president to participate in a Pride event on Saturday, joining marchers in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C.

The couple both wore blazers over T-shirts emblazoned with supportive slogans: Harris’ said “LOVE IS LOVE,” and Emhoff’s had “Love first.” in a rainbow of hues.

Harris posted a few photos from the day on her Twitter account. Area reporters and members of Harris’ staff shared additional photos and videos.

The @SecondGentleman and I stopped by Capital Pride today! pic.twitter.com/vjx1k9DD5z — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2021

The @VP and @SecondGentleman are on the move at Capital Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/F27RxDaoHJ — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) June 12, 2021

@VP to the crowd: “We still have so much to do. We celebrate all the accomplishments. Finally marriage is the law of the land. We need to make sure that our transgender community are all protected. There is so much more work to do and I know we are committed.” pic.twitter.com/Mk3sS5yoPq — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) June 12, 2021

VP Kamala Harris is now walking with the crowd. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/x4sCut3i83 — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) June 12, 2021

VP Kamala Harris wished everyone a Happy Pride and said there is still so much more to do. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/6npvHY87Kz — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) June 12, 2021

A few more moments of VP Harris @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/nsOgGIfjPu — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) June 12, 2021

“We have so much more to do,” Harris said at one point when she addressed the crowd, “but we celebrate all of the accomplishments,” citing marriage equality.

Harris also posted a tribute to the 49 people who were killed at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fl., noting the fifth anniversary of the shooting.

Five years ago, 49 LGBTQ+ people and allies were enjoying an evening out at Pulse Nightclub. And then, in an instant, they were gone. Today, we remember those who died and their loved ones—and we recommit to building a world free from gun violence. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2021

