WATCH LIVE: Acting AG Matt Whitaker Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday after a tense standoff with House Democrats. The hearing will begin around 9:30 a.m. ET.

Whitaker’S scheduled appearance before the committee was thrown into uncertainty on Thursday after he threatened not to show up if Democrats were thinking about subpoenaing him. The subpoena would’ve most likely gravitated around Whitaker’s negative opinion of Robert Mueller‘s investigation, so earlier this week, he threatened to resist Democratic efforts to compel his testimony on how he has supervised the probe after refusing to recuse himself on the advice of ethics officials.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent Whitaker a letter insisting the committee would not resort to a subpoena if he shows up prepared to respond to questions. Nadler also sent a message to the Justice Department saying Whitaker would not testify without a guarantee not issue a subpoena before or during the hearing.

From Nadler’s letter to Whitaker, per Fox News.

“To the extent that you believe you are unable to fully respond to any specific question, we are prepared to handle your concerns on a case-by-case basis, both during and after tomorrow’s hearing.”

In the end, Nadler announced on Twitter that he convinced Whitaker to show up.

CONFIRMED: Acting Attorney General Whitaker will appear tomorrow morning at 9:30am. https://t.co/dIuVOJt1G9 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 8, 2019

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com