CNN Anchor Drops Punishing Blizzard of Trump Fans Dumping on Pam Bondi Over Trainwreck Hearing: ‘To MAGA’s Credit—’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip dropped a collection of pro-Trump figures dumping all over Attorney General Pam Bondi over her antics at a trainwreck hearing, and said the criticism was “to MAGA’s credit.”

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” at which Bondi lashed out at Democratic members and repeatedly bristled when members reclaimed their time. Bondi had a binder full of prepared jabs to attack members whose questions angered her, with advisers assisting her in the effort.

There were also several dramatic exchanges in which Bondi was given the opportunity to apologize to the survivors — but she would not even look at them.

On this week’s edition of CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five, Phillip played a brutal supercut of MAGA supporters — like Tim Poole, Dana Loesch, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Alex Jones, and Carl Higbie — trashing Bondi:

CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: Pam Bondi acted more like a campaign surrogate than the attorney general. She refused to answer basic questions about her handling of this case and of the files. (VIDEO CLIPS) CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: That episode may have pleased an audience of one, and even that is uncertain, but it backfired with MAGA. DANA LOESCH: Pam Bondi is a horrible speaker. She made an absolute ass of herself. This is one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever witnessed from a lawmaker. REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): I personally lost all faith and our justice system is a system of injustice. TIM POOLE: I ain’t cutting Trump any slack now that we know that they’ve covered up the co-conspirator documents. I would say it’s shocking to the conscience that Trump called it a hoax. Shocking. ALEX JONES: You watch, it’s gonna bring the country down. It’s your f***ing fault, not mine. CARL HIGBIE: This is either a cover-up or it’s incompetence. And I want somebody to go to jail for it. CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: Usually, a Pam Bondi performance like that would be just fine in MAGA world. But I think it actually says a lot about this Epstein situation, that it didn’t work this way. They still do want some answers. And the fact that she was stonewalling and yelling and all the theatrics about a sex pedophile ring, to MAGA’s credit, that really rubbed them the wrong way.

Watch above via CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five.

