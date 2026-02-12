Why Did Pam Bondi Blurt ‘President Trump — The Greatest President in American History!’ at Hearing

What was the provocation for Attorney General Pam Bondi to blurt “President Trump — the greatest president in American history!” at a hearing on oversight of the Justice Department?

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” at which Bondi lashed out at Democratic members and repeatedly bristled when members reclaimed their time. Bondi had a binder full of prepared jabs to attack members whose questions angered her, and advisers assisting her in the effort.

Bondi’s prep material was even revealed to include tracking information on what searches Democrats performed during onsite reviews of unredacted Epstein documents at the Department of Justice.

One outburst stood out for its over-the-top-ness, as Bondi just expelled a defense of President Donald Trump in response to Rep. Zoe Lofgren’s (D-CA) summation criticizing Bondi’s department:

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA):Now, the Epstein File Transparency Act, which all but one member of this House voted for and the president signed, requires the department to release everything, except that it needs to be redacted to protect the victims or an ongoing prosecution, which apparently there is none from the testimony we have received.

I am concerned that this act has not been fully complied with. When Director Patel came to the committee, he admitted that up to 1,000 FBI agents had gone through the files and redacted President Trump’s name from them.

And it’s pretty clear that what has been transmitted from the FBI continues to redact President Trump’s name, even though he is mentioned thousands of times in these files. So I think the credibility of the department in terms of complying with the act has been damaged.

And I think the department’s credibility has been damaged in other ways. I think we all saw the horrible video of American citizens being killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis. And I think how the department has handled these cases raises a lot of doubt about the department.

State and local police in Minnesota got a court order to get access to the crime scene to be sure evidence would be properly preserved by federal agents. But they took the — the agents defied the court order. And in a departure from general policy, DOJ is not collaborating with state and local law enforcement on these homicides.

So I really think that is a disgraceful approach to the homicides of American citizens and really does nothing to bring credit to your department.

And, Mr. Chairman, I would yield back.

JORDAN: Gentlelady yields back.

BONDI: May I answer?

JORDAN: The attorney general can respond.

BONDI: I find it interesting that she keeps going after President Trump, the greatest president in American history! And if they could maintain their composure…

(LAUGHTER)

BONDI: … this isn’t a circus. This is a hearing. I find it interesting she keeps going after Donald Trump.

She doesn’t say how much money she took from Reid Hoffman, did you?

LOFGREN: None.

BONDI: And nor did she post anything…

(CROSSTALK) REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Mr. Chairman, regular order, please. Regular order.

BONDI: She posted nothing on her X account, on her Twitter account during the Biden years.

(CROSSTALK)

JORDAN: Gentlelady…

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Chairman, there was no question asked.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There was no question asked of the attorney general. She doesn’t just get to speak.

JORDAN: The committee will be in order.

LOFGREN: I have a point of order, Mr. Chairman.

JORDAN: The committee will be in order.

LOFGREN: Point of order, Mr. Chairman.

JORDAN: The gentlelady can state her point of order.

LOFGREN: When a witness attacks…

JORDAN: Not a valid point of order. You’ve got to state…

(CROSSTALK)

RASKIN: She hasn’t completed her point of order yet. Please let her speak, Mr. Chairman. Let’s have some regular order here.

JORDAN: Regular order is you’ve got to state the rule.

(CROSSTALK)

LOFGREN: I am trying to make a point of order that the witness…

JORDAN: What rule are you referring to?

LOFGREN: … without responding to a question, has attacked me personally. I think it’s pathetic that she can’t answer the questions and instead is attacking members of…

[11:10:08]

JORDAN: That is not even close to the point of order.