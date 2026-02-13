CNN anchor Jake Tapper hammered Attorney General Pam Bondi over her antics at a trainwreck hearing and her “heartless” treatment of Jeffrey Epstein survivors in the room.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” at which Bondi lashed out at Democratic members and repeatedly bristled when members reclaimed their time. Bondi had a binder full of prepared jabs to attack members whose questions angered her, with advisers assisting her in the effort.

There were also several dramatic exchanges in which Bondi was given the opportunity to apologize to the survivors — but she would not even look at them.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, Tapper ran down Bondi’s attacks and called BS on her opening remarks as false lip service to the survivors. He also expressed outrage at moments like Bondi’s invocation of the stock market:

TAPPER: In our Politics Lead, it is not just Democrats who are today hammering U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi over her combative testimony in yesterday’s hearing on Capitol Hill. The attorney general’s testimony largely devolved into screaming matches and personal attacks she leveled against House Democrats. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s child rape trafficking ring who were there for the hearing told us that they left disgusted with the attorney general. There have been some Republican critics as well.

Here’s a sample from the hearing. It starts with Bondi’s response when asked if she would turn and apologize to the survivors.

TAPPER: The attorney general threw out a lot of irrelevant attacks. She repeatedly refused to engage on a number of pressing issues, including the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and her accidental release of information identifying victims.

In her opening remarks, Bondi acknowledged Epstein survivors who were present at the hearing.

BONDI: I am a career prosecutor. And despite what the ranking member said, I have spent my entire career fighting for victims and I will continue to do so. I am deeply sorry for what any victim, any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster.

I want you to know that any accusations of criminal wrongdoing will be taken seriously and investigated.

TAPPER: This is simply not true. There’s millions of files and all sorts of accusations of criminal activity that are not being investigated. During her questioning of Bondi Democratic, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington State addressed the Epstein survivors in the room.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): Please raise your hands if you have still not been able to meet with this Department of Justice. Please know for the record that every single survivor has raised their hand.

Will you turn to them now and apologize for what your Department of Justice has put them through with the un — absolutely unacceptable release of the Epstein files and their information?

BONDI: Congresswoman, you sat before — Merrick Garland sat in this chair twice.

JAYAPAL: Attorney General Bondi —

BONDI: No. Can I finish my answer?

JAYAPAL: No, I’m going to reclaim my time.

TAPPER: Reacting to this exchange that I just showed you, rormer Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, who worked in the Department of Justice in the George W. Bush administration, said, quote, instead of simply saying the Department of Justice will meet with the survivors, Attorney General Bondi is doing her usual audience of one, screaming attacks on the Democrats and going back to Trump, the victim, grievances, another bad hearing for Republicans. No one thinks Trump is a victim in the Epstein case, unquote.

Bondi’s tone when it came to the survivors, changing the subject, defending many of them for seeming heartless for refusing to meet with them. It was surprising not only because Bondi had said at the beginning of the hearing that she spent her entire career fighting for victims, but because she has been claiming that for more than a decade.

Here’s a 2014 campaign ad when Bondi ran for a second term as Florida attorney general.

TAPPER: Where’s that fight? Where is it? Where was it yesterday when Democrats pressed the attorney general on why the Justice Department hadn’t prosecuted anyone else in the Epstein case?

This is what Bondi said.

BONDI: The Dow, the Dow right now is over — the Dow is over 50,000 — I don’t know why you’re laughing. You’re a great stock trader. As I hear Raskin, the Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P had almost 7,000 and the Nasdaq smashing records. Americans 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about.

TAPPER: You were asked about a child rape sex ring. Why would we talk about the Dow?