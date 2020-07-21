WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EDT. Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time since the end of April, President Donald Trump will also hold a Coronavirus briefing Tuesday where he will speak to reporters. It’s slated to begin at 5 p.m. EDT.

McEnany has not held a briefing in the last five days, though she has appeared on Fox & Friends to talk about mask-wearing, respond to Chicago’s mayor who called her Karen, and discuss other topics.

In her last briefing, she was asked, “How do you explain that President Trump is trailing his opponent by double digits both nationally and in battleground states?”

While McEnany noted the question should be asked to the campaign instead, she said, “His historic Covid response speaks for itself, with delivering on ventilators and testing. Leading the world with the amount of testing provided.”

Also in that briefing, a Reuters photographer captured McEnany’s discussion topics in her binder which included Goya, Obama, Hate, Golf, Mueller, Lies, LGBT, and other names.

The briefing comes as Trump has railed against mail-in voting and players kneeling during the national anthem on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

