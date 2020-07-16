Kayleigh McEnany Reacts to Question on Trump’s Plunging Poll Numbers: ‘His Historic Covid Response Speaks For Itself’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dodged a question about President Donald Trump’s plunging poll numbers during Thursday’s press briefing, lauding his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“How do you explain that president Trump is trailing his opponent by double digits both nationally and in battleground states?” With majorities disapproving of his handlings of race relations and the coronavirus.”

McEnany noted that questions on polls should be asked to the campaign team and ignored the reporter’s question regarding Trump’s handling of race relations in the United States, instead claiming that the president has a great approval rating due to his response to the pandemic.

“His historic Covid response speaks for itself, with delivering on ventilators and testing,” McEnany added. “Leading the world with the amount of testing provided.”

The press secretary then referred to the “therapeutics” provided amid the epidemic, referencing the Moderna trials and once again claimed Trump’s response has been “historic.”

“We believe his support in this country reflects that, but pertaining to battleground polling or campaign related polling, I refer you there,” she added.

Although McEnany claimed Trump has support in the U.S. due to his response to the coronavirus, several polls, including a new Quinnipiac poll out Wednesday, shows Joe Biden with a large 15-point lead over the president. The poll shows Biden has expanded his lead over Trump by eight points since June.

Watch above, via Fox News.

