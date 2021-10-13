“Robot dogs” have been spotted in the nation’s capital this week and have been treated like dogs, according to videos on Twitter.
The robots have been seen inside and outside the convention center in Washington, D.C. since Monday as part of the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition.
A video posted on Tuesday morning by the AFP’s Sébastien Blanc shows a dog being walked and appearing interested in the robot dogs nearby.
The conference displayed robot dogs that have a riffle mounted on their tops.
According to the online publication The War Zone:
Called the Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle, or SPUR, the system adds a 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle from SWORD to one of Ghost Robotics’ quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles, or Q-UGVs.
The exact configuration of the 6.5mm gun inside the SPUR module — how much ammunition it contains, and how hard it might be to reload — are all unclear. Ghost Robotics has said that SPUR can be instructed remotely to chamber the first round from an unloaded state, as well as clear the chamber and safe the gun.
In terms of the weapon itself, SWORD does offer derivatives of the 5.56x45mm AR-15/M16 family, as well as similar, but larger caliber guns, more akin to the Armalite AR-10 or Knights Armament Company SR-25. Those rifles come in calibers such as 7.62x51mm, 6.5mm Creedmoor, .300 Norma Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum. The weapon used in the SPUR module looks like it could have a sound suppressor fitted to the front end, which could make it more difficult for opponents to determine where the shooting might be coming from.
