“Robot dogs” have been spotted in the nation’s capital this week and have been treated like dogs, according to videos on Twitter.

The robots have been seen inside and outside the convention center in Washington, D.C. since Monday as part of the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition.

A video posted on Tuesday morning by the AFP’s Sébastien Blanc shows a dog being walked and appearing interested in the robot dogs nearby.

The conference displayed robot dogs that have a riffle mounted on their tops.

According to the online publication The War Zone:

