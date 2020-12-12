The pro-Trump rallies protesting the election results in Washington, D.C. Saturday were marked by heated rhetoric during the day, and increasing physical violence as the sun set, with members of the far-right group Proud Boys clashing with leftist Antifa and Black Bloc protesters and police.

Numerous members of the media observed the rally speeches, marches, protests, and later violence between the various groups, and shared their videos and photos on Twitter. (Warning: disturbing images and language in several of the photos and videos below.)

Many of the pro-Trump rally attendees did not wear face masks, in violation of D.C. city ordinance, according to Axios. Axios reporters also noted that the Proud Boys had attempted to march to Black Lives Matter Plaza where the counterprotesters had gathered. The Proud Boys were blocked by police using pepper spray and their bicycles to push people back, but nonetheless managed to get into multiple physical altercations with the counterprotesters.

Police made multiple arrests and at least four people were sent to area hospitals with stab wounds, according to the Washington Post, although it was not clear which group’s members had been stabbed.

The above photo was taken by Getty photographer Stephanie Keith, who noted in the caption that it showed “Members of the Proud Boys kick a member of Antifa on the ground during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.”

The Proud Boys were present in the crowd during the day, as observed by reporters like the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott. Even before any violence occurred, Talcott noted that the Proud Boys were chanting “Fuck antifa.”

People in the crowd are chanting “fuck Antifa” as this event prepares to kick off: pic.twitter.com/iq8iohDQuQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Talcott captured part of a fight as the Proud Boys attempted to march towards BLM Plaza, and their “angry” reactions to the police blocking their access.

A fight just broke out as a group of Proud Boys march towards BLM Plaza. PB claim the guy started it (unclear) and police quickly intervened. The group is now on the move again: pic.twitter.com/7H60uNJkO1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Proud Boys are angry with police for protecting BLM Plaza… a few scuffles broke out as some harassed the police, and more officers arrived as people inside the plaza sprinted towards the Proud Boys pic.twitter.com/nKvCNTzjY6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Police just intervened in a fight between some PB members and people in black bloc. Some people are being detained and there are police all over the place pic.twitter.com/JWZCNR3EAJ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

There are several lines of police. Some of the lines are pushing people inside BLM Plaza further back while others are holding strong to prevent the Proud Boys from entering: pic.twitter.com/MjjV1lsrw0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

As the sun set, Talcott tweeted that the police had shut down parts of McPherson Square in an attempt to keep the Proud Boys, Black Bloc, and other various Trump supporters and counterprotesters separate. Several of these groups had brought protective equipment and weapons, and the situation eventually devolved into “all out brawls.”

A lot of police, PB, Trump supporters and people in black bloc around McPherson Square. Police had shut parts of the area down to keep all the groups separate pic.twitter.com/cThlMtfW64 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

A large group in black bloc is at McPherson Square gearing up with helmets, masks, shields etc. Police are all over the area pic.twitter.com/9EhHjRYY8c — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Standoffs and fights between police and protesters as officers continue to try and keep opposing groups separated this evening in DC: pic.twitter.com/3U2vW1WIFG — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

All out brawls in downtown DC between black bloc protesters and Proud Boys right now: pic.twitter.com/ObPlnScI0W — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

Proud Boys fight with police as they try to get through the blockade. Police are trying to separate the groups. This is in downtown DC right now: pic.twitter.com/gJByULIHmg — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

Townhall’s Julio Rosas filmed similar scenes, showing fights as police “move in and pepper spray everyone.”

More fights breaking out between Proud Boys and Antifa in D.C. pic.twitter.com/YV5WCnR6cc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 13, 2020

More fights breaking out between Proud Boys and Antifa in D.C. pic.twitter.com/YV5WCnR6cc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 13, 2020

At times, it’s just an all out brawl between the Proud Boys, Antifa, and D.C. police. Lots of pepper spray is being used. pic.twitter.com/yYSkTAfRcq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 13, 2020

Talcott may have captured video of the scene where a protester was stabbed.

Another huge fight just broke out and multiple people went down, including a police officer. People are claiming that someone has been stabbed — Have not confirmed this, but an ambulance did just arrive. pic.twitter.com/P6xO1ptDov — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

Photographer Adam Gray tweeted a photo he said was during a stabbing, showing a Proud Boy punching a counterprotester holding a knife, and another photo a few moments later showing him receiving medical attention.

This article is covering breaking news and may be updated.

