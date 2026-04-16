The sidewalks of NYC turned into the Kentucky Derby earlier this week as a cop on horseback raced to catch a purse snatcher in the Big Apple, wild body cam video shows.

The video, shot on Wednesday and later shared to X, shows the mounted NYPD officer and his steed, Kelly, in hot pursuit of the fleeing suspect.

“Stop!” the officer is heard yelling repeatedly as pedestrians clear the way for the chase. “Stop running!”

Whether on foot or on hooves, our officers are always ready. After someone stole a purse near West 72nd Street, our Mounted officer & his horse, Kelly, kept on her trail. Galloping down the street & with the help of a witness, they recovered the purse & apprehended the suspect. pic.twitter.com/A6qs7DyoK5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 16, 2026

Eventually, the clip shows the horse approaching the purse snatcher as she’s held by a good Samaritan behind a Verizon truck.

“I’m putting cuffs on you,” the officer says as he slaps handcuffs on the suspect. “You’re being detained.”

“Whether on foot or on hooves, our officers are always ready,” the NYPD said in a social media post accompanying the video. “After someone stole a purse near West 72nd Street, our Mounted officer & his horse, Kelly, kept on her trail. Galloping down the street & with the help of a witness, they recovered the purse & apprehended the suspect.

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