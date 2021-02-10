comScore ‘Yikes’: Aunt Jemima Products Return With New Name and Logo — And Social Media Disdain

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 10th, 2021, 8:00 am

PepsiCo announced a new name and package for its Aunt Jemima products, which were pulled last year over the brand’s racist origins. The new look wasn’t for everyone, if social media reactions are any indication.

In June, the brand was part of a wave of products that were revamped when companies suddenly woke up to over a hundred years of complaints about racism. On Tuesday, PepsiCo announced the change in a press release:

PepsiCo, Inc., today announced the debut of Pearl Milling Company, the new name of the pancake mix and syrup varieties previously found under the Aunt Jemima brand.

Pearl Milling Company-branded pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits products will start to arrive in market in June 2021. Pearl Milling Company will offer people all their favorite pancake mix and syrup varieties in the same familiar red packaging previously found under the Aunt Jemima brand. Products will continue to be available under the Aunt Jemima name without the character image until June.

Though new to store shelves, Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima.

The reactions to the new packaging from prominent Twitter users were largely negative:

There were the odd defenders of the new package.

The change made news across the country, but among the cable news networks, only CNN has covered it so far,

Watch that report above via CNN.

