YouTube Declines to Punish Right-Wing Commentator Steven Crowder for Gay Slurs Against Vox Video Host

By Connor MannionJun 5th, 2019, 10:48 am

YouTube says it won’t discipline right-wing commentator Steven Crowder for multiple videos involving slurs and insults directed at Vox video host Carlos Maza.

YouTube tweeted Tuesday that it had conducted a review of Crowder’s content and “while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies.”

Last week, Maza tweeted out a supercut of various insults Crowder has used against him in his videos, many consisting of insulting Maza’s sexual orientation–resulting in YouTube launching its review.

On Monday, Crowder responded by posting an “apology” video that made light of the criticisms and mainly consisted of him re-reading previous insults from his previous videos.

Crowder has defended his comments on his channel by saying the insults are “friendly ribbing” and he makes comedy videos.

But Maza has claimed that Crowder’s videos mentioning him have resulted in harassment and abuse from Crowder’s fans and followers.

Maza posted a thread Tuesday responding to YouTube, arguing the company “gives bigots free license” and telling LGBT YouTube creators that the company is “using you.”

