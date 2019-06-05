YouTube Declines to Punish Right-Wing Commentator Steven Crowder for Gay Slurs Against Vox Video Host

YouTube says it won’t discipline right-wing commentator Steven Crowder for multiple videos involving slurs and insults directed at Vox video host Carlos Maza.

(2/4) Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies. We’ve included more info below to explain this decision: — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

YouTube tweeted Tuesday that it had conducted a review of Crowder’s content and “while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies.”

(4/4) Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint. There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

Last week, Maza tweeted out a supercut of various insults Crowder has used against him in his videos, many consisting of insulting Maza’s sexual orientation–resulting in YouTube launching its review.

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video “debunking” Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here’s a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

On Monday, Crowder responded by posting an “apology” video that made light of the criticisms and mainly consisted of him re-reading previous insults from his previous videos.

Crowder has defended his comments on his channel by saying the insults are “friendly ribbing” and he makes comedy videos.

But Maza has claimed that Crowder’s videos mentioning him have resulted in harassment and abuse from Crowder’s fans and followers.

To be crystal clear: @YouTube has decided that targeted racist and homophobic harassment does not violate its policies against hate speech or harassment. That’s an absolutely batshit policy that gives bigots free license. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

Maza posted a thread Tuesday responding to YouTube, arguing the company “gives bigots free license” and telling LGBT YouTube creators that the company is “using you.”

