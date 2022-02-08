Former President Donald Trump called to “boycott and cancel” DirectTV over reports that they plan to deplatform the right-wing zealotry-fest OAN from its network.

Some may wonder how it is that Trump can call to cancel an outlet after vociferously complaining about the ills of “cancel culture,” and still be taken seriously? The answer is that he can’t really. This level of hypocrisy is a time-honored tradition in the world of Trump rhetoric where truth and lies comingle with nary a consequence from his most loyal followers.

Trump released a statement via SaveAmericaPac newsletter that read:

If AT&T/DirecTV cancels OAN, I hope that everyone will boycott and cancel DirecTV. It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly by the Radical Left lunatics running the networks. Instead of being allowed to grow, their voice is being shuttered. Don’t let it happen, cancel DirecTV. If you feel infringed by what this Communist movement is doing, cancel DirecTV!

Trump’s comments echo remarks he made during a recent rally in Arizona a few weeks ago, in which the former president railed against the network’s removal from one of the nation’s largest TV providers.

“The woke executives, I don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” Trump said. “They have so much debt. (DirecTV parent company) AT&T is a company that is in serious trouble. And they need AT&T, and AT&T is saying that they may no longer agree to carry this network that’s doing very well. You know why? Because people told them not to do it.”

The former president then floated a call for his supporters to boycott AT&T, saying “So maybe what we should do is not use AT&T,” Trump said — to a cheering crowd. Trump went on to praise OAN as a “great network” where “you really get the truth.”

An OAN reporter recently came under fire for falsely claiming that Covid-19 vaccines cause you death. This is the same guy who called for the execution of the “thousands of election workers” who he baselessly believes helped steal the 20202 elections, which he later walked back.

So yeah, OAN doesn’t tell the truth as Trump falsely claimed.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.