Charlie Kirk Blames Liberalism on Architecture: ‘The Higher the Building, the More Liberal the Voter… Build Horizontally’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk thinks America is horizontally challenged.

The 28-year-old said in a recent remarks he believes in order to prevent liberalism from rotting the brains of the country’s voters, tall buildings must be vanquished from the landscape.

In a video picking up steam on Twitter, he attempted to enlist people to go to war with him against tall residential structures.

Charlie Kirk asserts that tall buildings make people liberal: “The higher the building, the more liberal the voter. It just is. The closer to the ground you are, the more conservative you are” pic.twitter.com/ar5TlJYgWh — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 13, 2022

“We have a huge housing crisis in our country, the likes of which we have not seen in a long period of time,” Kirk told an audience. “But, I believe that we need to build horizontally, not vertically. It’s one of my speeches. Developers don’t like it when I say this, but it’s true. The higher the building, the more liberal the voter.

“The closer to the ground you are, the more conservative you are,” he contended. “We should encourage people to spread horizontally, and not vertically.”

Kirk then launched into an unprovoked attack on the city of Denver, which he neglected to mention is dwarfed by the nearby Rocky Mountains — where Coloradans tend to be more conservative than not.

“Look at Denver, the higher the high-rises, has Denver become less free, or more free?” He asked, before he answered, “It’s become a dystopian nightmare, you guys know that.”

Kirk then asked his audience to truly ponder what he was attempting to explain:

Think about it, if you’re on the 32nd floor, renting not owning, if you’re not in the weeds and in the yard, and understanding what it takes to grow food and to maintain the land, are you going to be more or less likely to actually be a conservative? The higher the building, every single study shows, they become more liberal over time. It’s happening in Phoenix, it happened in Denver, it happened in Atlanta, happened in Dallas, happened in Chicago. Everywhere, and yet few people actually say that out loud.

Judging by his cadence, Kirk appeared to be dead serious. It’s a tragedy, as the pain relief pitchman and charlatan was once a young, rising star in the conservative movement.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been to the top of many high rise buildings. None of them ever made me feel compelled to register as a Democrat.

Meanwhile, many of my liberal friends remain liberal from their single-story homes. Seeding their lawns never showed them the error of their ways.

It’s time for investors and developers to break out the cranes in order to save the world from Kirk’s brand of conservatism.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.