Megyn Kelly Falsely Claims Ben Shapiro’s Videos ‘Have Like 500 Views’ One Day After He Put Up Over 500,000 — 7x More Than She Did

Megyn Kelly claimed on Thursday that the videos uploaded to Ben Shapiro’s YouTube channel have “like 500 views” apiece during a scornful conversation about her former friend with Tucker Carlson.

But Wednesday’s edition of Shapiro’s show actually racked up over 500,000 views on the platform, more than seven times the number Kelly’s show amassed on the same day.

After playing a clip of Shapiro arguing that the United States is winning its conflict with Iran and urging President Donald Trump to press his advantage, Kelly marveled at “the pressure Trump is under from Shapiro, [Mark] Levin,” and others.

“You wonder where the pressure’s coming from. I mean, those are clearly the spokesmen for the coalition applying pressure, but they’re not in themselves powerful figures,” replied Carlson. “I mean, Mark Levin has almost no viewers. Ben Shapiro’s going out of business.

“You look at his videos on his website, Tucker — on like his YouTube channel — each one has like 500 views!” exclaimed Kelly jubilantly.

“Well, exactly. I mean, these are the-, this is the outer fringe of the outer fringe,” submitted Carlson. “Nobody watches this stuff, there’s no audience for this, there is no constituency for it. This is totally divorced from the actual problems Americans face. It’s hurting our country measurably — $6 gasoline is the result of these policies. These are the people that got us in the Iraq war. Like, nobody is for this. And these are not major figures in American media. They’re tiny. I mean, your average porn video has a thousand more views than any of these people get. So, they’re a joke.”

Yet the whole basis of the conversation was faulty. Shapiro’s show from Wednesday, May 6, had tallied up 504,671 views as of Friday morning. Kelly’s show from the same day put up 69,156.

The gulf between those two figures is no outlier. Shapiro’s show from Tuesday has hauled in 511,613 views; Kelly’s brought in 147,953.

For Shapiro, his previous two shows before that racked up 568,937 and 580,851 views, respectively. Kelly accrued 74,012 and 116,451 on the same days.

On the Apple Podcast charts, Kelly (#3) comes in just ahead of Shapiro (#5) in the News category. Shapiro (#8) has Kelly (#10) beat by the same number of slots on Spotify’s version of the same chart. According to The Righting’s analysis of Q1, 2026 Castbox data, Shapiro’s podcast dwarfs all competitors in subscribers with 891,932. Kelly’s show finished third with 206,128.

Kelly maintains she was referring to Levin, not Shapiro. His last five YouTube videos came in at around 2,400, 258, 632, 1,800, and 4,300 views, respectively. He placed ninth in The Righting’s podcast subscriber ranking, with 82,903. Levin also hosts Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, which drew an average of 1.4 million viewers per show during the first quarter of 2026.

Watch above via Megyn Kelly on YouTube.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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