Fox News’ Jesse Watters Pitches Novel Strategy for Republicans to Get More Votes From Single Women

The way Jesse Watters sees it, there’s a simple solution for Republicans to make more political inroads with younger, single women voters: get them married off.

The Fox News host opened his Wednesday night show by looking at the exit polls after the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections. As he looked at CNN’s data showing how various demographics have started shifting toward the right, Watters focused on voter groups with larger disparities, especially single women who voted 68 percent Democrat and 31 percent Republican.

“This makes sense when you think about how Democrat policies are designed to keep women single,” said Watters. “Once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits. But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats.”

Watters dispensed other solutions, like adjusting policy positions and engaging with voters on what they want from their elected leaders. Instead, he offered a simpler proposal for the GOP:

We need these ladies to get married. And it’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it.

Ingenious!

Watters then acknowledged that abortion rights were a major motivator among midterm voters, so Republicans will have to figure out whether to pursue total abortion bans or a more limited version of such restrictions.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.