On Sunday, activist and former actress Rose McGowan repeated an allegation she made against the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election this week.

In her endorsement of Republican Larry Elder, the frontrunner to replace Newsom if the recall succeeds, McGowan repeated a claim she made last week on The Rubin Report, accusing Jennifer Siebel Newsom of trying to silence her before she spoke out about disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. McGowan ended up going public about Weinstein, who was exposed in 2017 for sexual misconduct.

“Jennifer Siebel Newsom, I think that is her name, yes. She called me, and she set up a meeting with me to meet her somewhere in Brentwood, and I actually went and I got very like creeped out and I saw her sitting where I was supposed to meet her, and I looked at her and I turned around and went back into my car and drove away. She wanted to meet me… This is about 6 months before The New York Times article on Weinstein that I set up broke,” McGowan told the show’s host, Dave Rubin.

In her speech endorsing Elder, McGowan said, “When I finally got on the phone with Jennifer Siebel Newsom for what I assumed was about movie projects, imagine my surprise when she says ‘What can Boies-Schiller do to make you happy?’ … I had no idea who that was, so I just said nothing and hung up on her. That was my last contact with her.”

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is a high-powered law firm that has represented Weinstein and disgraced and indicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. It is infamous for its intimidation of victims, witnesses and whistleblowers. The son of co-founder Jonathan Schiller, Josh Schiller, is a sister-in-law to Jennifer Newsom.

Elder correctly said after McGowan’s speech, “What Rose said about Gavin Newsom’s wife is a bombshell.”

Yet outlets including, but not limited to, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico didn’t report on the allegation, while The Los Angeles Times only reported on it starting with the 12th paragraph in an article on Sunday about Newsom and Elder campaigning that day amid the final push before voters head to the polls.

The Sacramento Bee reported on it, but with a disingenuous and disgusting headline that read “Larry Elder levels accusation against Gavin Newsom’s wife two days before recall election.” The headline should not read like a press release from the Newsom campaign. Instead, the headline should read something along the lines of “Rose McGowan accuses Newsom’s wife of silencing her over accusations against Harvey Weinstein.”

Like the Bee, the Associated Press reported on the accusation, but with a soft and pro-Newsom headline that read “Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom.”

On the TV side of things, NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN have ignored McGowan’s allegation, while MSNBC briefly mentioned it at 10:03 a.m. ET on Monday, according to the media monitoring service TVEyes.

If Newsom were a Republican, the McGowan accusation against his wife would receive widespread coverage or even just one article in The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico and lots of coverage on NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN. But because most, if not, all of the biased left-wing mainstream media is eager to protect Newsom, his wife got a pass.

Candidates, no matter their partisan or ideological affiliation, should receive the utmost scrutiny. Unfortunately, the mainstream media has chosen to go easy on Newsom and harder on Elder, who would become California’s first black governor and the only black governor in the United States if the recall succeeds and he is Newsom’s replacement.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.