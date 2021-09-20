Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield Has Repeatedly Shown He’s Too Unhinged For Cable News

Last week, Newsmax anchor Grant Stinchfield lashed out at one of his guests: U.S. Army veteran Joe Saboe, who has helped people get out of Afghanistan. Saboe committed the sin of saying the Trump administration’s efforts to evacuate people from the Central Asian country “were fairly weak, that they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out…”

Stinchfield lost it, went full snowflake, repeatedly yelling, “Cut him off now!”

“You’re not gonna blame this on President [Donald] Trump on my show! That’s not happening.” he shouted. “Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing. G-d bless you for being a veteran. G-d bless you for trying to get Americans out. But don’t come on this program and take the talking points of the left and blame President Trump! That’s not helping anybody!”

Beyond refusing to acknowledge the Trump administration’s failed policy when it came to Afghanistan – that included a deal that appeased the Taliban that resulted in 5,000 Taliban prisoners being released, an agreement that people on the right, such as Stinchfield, would slam if it were reached under a Democratic president – Stinchfield showed complete disrespect for someone who risked his life to protect the United States and has tried to rescue those stuck in Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban.

That was not the first time Stinchfield has demonstrated that he is unhinged.

Also last week, Stinchfield went after The Guardian for calling Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious diseases expert, the “sexiest man alive.”

During this monologue, Stinchfield said, “He’s got a geeky laugh too, by the way. I guess do women really find geeky laughs sexy? Please tell me that’s not sexy.”

First, who cares? Second, Stinchfield’s “geeky laugh” complaint is as sexist as it is cringeworthy. What is sexy, we should note, is modern medicine that has enabled a vaccine being created and approved in just months.

In July, Stinchfield despicably called Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) a “pansy” for breaking down during the House Committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Kinzinger understandably got emotional when he was expressing his appreciation for the first responders on that dark day in American history. Kinzinger knows what it means to serve as he was in the U.S. Air Force during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and is currently a member of the Air National Guard. Kinzinger has put his life on the line in service of others so that people can enjoy their freedom – this includes allowing Stinchfield to be an armchair quarterback as he has never spent a day on a battlefield or in responding to emergencies. (Disclosure: I once interned for Kinzinger.)

Finally, in May, Stinchfield pushed an anti-Semitic trope as the terrorist groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched rockets from Gaza into Israel.

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” asked Stinchfield.

Newsmax host: “If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” pic.twitter.com/yc9RjpHxlU — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 13, 2021

Stinchfield echoed the anti-Semitic trope of dual loyalty, that Jewish Americans have to choose between the United States and Israel and that they cannot call America their home. There is a difference between “home country” and “homeland.” Had Stinchfield used the latter and not former term, he would have been in the clear as Israel is the ancient and modern Jewish homeland. Despite having ample opportunities to clarify and apologize, refused to do so and instead doubled down in which he showed he did not no the difference between “home country” and “homeland” as it pertains to American Jews. Shamefully, Newsmax stood by Stinchfield.

At the end of the day, Stinchfield has repeatedly shown that he is unhinged and that there are bad characters on both sides of the ideological cable news ecosystem who do a disservice to the American people through furthering to the divisiveness in our country.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.